Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Bern's mayor pushing back against developer's claims the city ghosted him after bowling center proposal

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:10 AM EDT
Visit New Bern

A war of words is heating up between New Bern's mayor and a local developer over a canceled bowling alley project.

Mayor Jeffrey Odham released a sharp statement over the weekend, pushing back against developer Bill Prevatt. Prevatt had taken to social media to complain that city officials suddenly stopped talking to him about his proposed Happy Harbor Bowling Center.

But Mayor Odham says the project was little more than a wishlist. The mayor claims the developer didn't have a real business plan, secured funding, or even a location, despite telling the public the building would open this year.

Officials say New Bern still wants a bowling alley, but leaders refuse to risk taxpayer money on a private business that isn't financially ready.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston