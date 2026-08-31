New Bern's mayor pushing back against developer's claims the city ghosted him after bowling center proposal

A war of words is heating up between New Bern's mayor and a local developer over a canceled bowling alley project.

Mayor Jeffrey Odham released a sharp statement over the weekend, pushing back against developer Bill Prevatt. Prevatt had taken to social media to complain that city officials suddenly stopped talking to him about his proposed Happy Harbor Bowling Center.

But Mayor Odham says the project was little more than a wishlist. The mayor claims the developer didn't have a real business plan, secured funding, or even a location, despite telling the public the building would open this year.

Officials say New Bern still wants a bowling alley, but leaders refuse to risk taxpayer money on a private business that isn't financially ready.