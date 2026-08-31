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NC based banking giant to pay $72.5 million to resolve claims involving Epstein’s sex-trafficking

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein.
AP
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New York State Sex Offender Registry
This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein.

A federal judge in New York has given the final green light to a multi-million-dollar settlement involving North Carolina's largest bank. Charlotte-headquartered Bank of America will pay $72.5 million to resolve claims it facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

The class-action lawsuit represents up to 75 women abused by Epstein. Lawyers for the victims argued the bank turned a blind eye to massive, highly suspicious cash withdrawals for more than a decade.

In approving the deal, Senior District Judge Jed Rakoff called Epstein’s actions "monstrous" and approved more than $21.7 million in attorney fees.

Bank of America has denied any wrongdoing, stating it only provided routine banking services. The financial giant is the third major bank to settle with Epstein's survivors, following massive payouts by JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston