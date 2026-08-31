NC based banking giant to pay $72.5 million to resolve claims involving Epstein’s sex-trafficking

A federal judge in New York has given the final green light to a multi-million-dollar settlement involving North Carolina's largest bank. Charlotte-headquartered Bank of America will pay $72.5 million to resolve claims it facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

The class-action lawsuit represents up to 75 women abused by Epstein. Lawyers for the victims argued the bank turned a blind eye to massive, highly suspicious cash withdrawals for more than a decade.

In approving the deal, Senior District Judge Jed Rakoff called Epstein’s actions "monstrous" and approved more than $21.7 million in attorney fees.

Bank of America has denied any wrongdoing, stating it only provided routine banking services. The financial giant is the third major bank to settle with Epstein's survivors, following massive payouts by JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.