Legendary North Carolina conservationist been laid to rest in ocean she spent her life protecting

A legendary North Carolina conservationist has been laid to rest in the ocean she spent her life protecting.

On Friday, a new underwater memorial reef was placed off the coast of Topsail Island to honor Jean Beasley and her husband Fred. Jean Beasley, who passed away last year at 90, was the beloved founder of the sea turtle hospital in Surf City.

Her family partnered with a group called Eternal Reefs to mix the couple's ashes into a specialized concrete reef ball. The heavy structure was lowered into the water two and a half miles offshore at Dare's Reef.

Friends and colleagues say it is the perfect final resting place for Jean, as the artificial reef will provide a brand-new home and habitat for fish, ocean creatures, and the very sea turtles she spent decades saving.