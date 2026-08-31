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Legendary North Carolina conservationist been laid to rest in ocean she spent her life protecting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:16 AM EDT
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Jean founded the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in memory of her daughter in 1998.
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Jean founded the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in memory of her daughter in 1998.
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center
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Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center
Since it opened, the Karen Beasley center has treated more than 1,600 sick and injured sea turtles.
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Since it opened, the Karen Beasley center has treated more than 1,600 sick and injured sea turtles.
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center

A legendary North Carolina conservationist has been laid to rest in the ocean she spent her life protecting.

On Friday, a new underwater memorial reef was placed off the coast of Topsail Island to honor Jean Beasley and her husband Fred. Jean Beasley, who passed away last year at 90, was the beloved founder of the sea turtle hospital in Surf City.

Her family partnered with a group called Eternal Reefs to mix the couple's ashes into a specialized concrete reef ball. The heavy structure was lowered into the water two and a half miles offshore at Dare's Reef.

Friends and colleagues say it is the perfect final resting place for Jean, as the artificial reef will provide a brand-new home and habitat for fish, ocean creatures, and the very sea turtles she spent decades saving.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston