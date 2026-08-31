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Judge rules Chemours is legally responsible for trespassing in dumping "forever chemicals" into Cape Fear River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
Chris Ebdon on Flickr
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A legal breakthrough for more than 180,000 North Carolinians fighting corporate water pollution — a federal judge has ruled that chemical giant Chemours is legally responsible for trespassing. The court found the company’s Fayetteville Works plant illegally dumped toxic "forever chemicals" into the Cape Fear River since 1980.

The ruling cements Chemours' guilt for invading private property and poisoning the local drinking water across New Hanover, Bladen, Brunswick, Cumberland, and Pender counties. Lawyers for the families called the decision a massive victory for thousands of homes in the area.

A jury trial is now scheduled for next March, where a jury will decide exactly how much money the chemical company has to pay the people affected.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston