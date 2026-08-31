Judge rules Chemours is legally responsible for trespassing in dumping "forever chemicals" into Cape Fear River

A legal breakthrough for more than 180,000 North Carolinians fighting corporate water pollution — a federal judge has ruled that chemical giant Chemours is legally responsible for trespassing. The court found the company’s Fayetteville Works plant illegally dumped toxic "forever chemicals" into the Cape Fear River since 1980.

The ruling cements Chemours' guilt for invading private property and poisoning the local drinking water across New Hanover, Bladen, Brunswick, Cumberland, and Pender counties. Lawyers for the families called the decision a massive victory for thousands of homes in the area.

A jury trial is now scheduled for next March, where a jury will decide exactly how much money the chemical company has to pay the people affected.