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Forsyth teen charged for posting 'racially motivated threats'

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT
Forsyth County Law Enforcement and Detention Center building.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Forsyth County Law Enforcement and Detention Center

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a local teenager with ethnic intimidation for posting racially motivated threats online.

Law enforcement officials say the school resource division at Reagan High received a tip Friday about a student’s social media posts, which included photos posing with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office located and seized the weapon at the juvenile’s home. The student was charged with misdemeanor ethnic intimidation and taken to a juvenile detention center in Guilford County.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials released a statement thanking law enforcement for their investigation.

They emphasized that there was no disruption at any district facility, and that none of the juvenile’s threats were “directed at Reagan High School or any specific student or staff.”

Law enforcement officials say the teenager appeared in court on Monday, Aug. 31.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz