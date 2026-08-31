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Flock cameras spot car of missing man with special needs, leading to safe rescue near La Grange

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT

A high-tech camera system has helped local deputies find a missing man from more than 200 miles away, but the quick rescue comes amid a growing debate over public privacy.

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office used its new Flock license plate reader cameras to spot the car of a missing man with special needs, leading to his safe rescue near La Grange.

While police say the technology is a game-changer for solving crimes and saving lives, the cameras are facing heavy pushback from privacy advocates. Critics argue the mass surveillance network tracks the movements of innocent everyday drivers without their consent, creating a permanent digital paper trail.

Still, local officials say this rescue shows the power of the technology, which allowed them to safely return the man to his family.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston