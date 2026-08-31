Flock cameras spot car of missing man with special needs, leading to safe rescue near La Grange

A high-tech camera system has helped local deputies find a missing man from more than 200 miles away, but the quick rescue comes amid a growing debate over public privacy.

The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office used its new Flock license plate reader cameras to spot the car of a missing man with special needs, leading to his safe rescue near La Grange.

While police say the technology is a game-changer for solving crimes and saving lives, the cameras are facing heavy pushback from privacy advocates. Critics argue the mass surveillance network tracks the movements of innocent everyday drivers without their consent, creating a permanent digital paper trail.

Still, local officials say this rescue shows the power of the technology, which allowed them to safely return the man to his family.