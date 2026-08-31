$100,000 reward now being offered to help solve beach town murder

A $100,000 reward is now being offered to help solve a beach town murder.

State and local police announced the huge cash reward this weekend, four years after Randy Miller was killed in his own driveway in Atlantic Beach.

Investigators say Miller was loading up his boat for a day of fishing when a stranger walked up and stabbed him in the heart. The killer has been on the run ever since.

Detectives are asking anyone who remembers seeing a silver, four-door sedan near the Atlantic Beach Causeway that morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Bureau of Investigation or Atlantic Beach Police.