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$100,000 reward now being offered to help solve beach town murder

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:18 AM EDT
(Photo provided by Atlantic Beach Police)
(Photo provided by Atlantic Beach Police)

A $100,000 reward is now being offered to help solve a beach town murder.

State and local police announced the huge cash reward this weekend, four years after Randy Miller was killed in his own driveway in Atlantic Beach.

Investigators say Miller was loading up his boat for a day of fishing when a stranger walked up and stabbed him in the heart. The killer has been on the run ever since.

Detectives are asking anyone who remembers seeing a silver, four-door sedan near the Atlantic Beach Causeway that morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Bureau of Investigation or Atlantic Beach Police.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston