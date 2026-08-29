Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amazon’s Richmond County data center gets green light on air quality permits

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published August 29, 2026 at 7:35 AM EDT
People file into the Old Richmond County Courthouse for a public hearing on Amazon's data center project.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
People file into the Old Richmond County Courthouse for a public hearing on Amazon's data center project.

A controversial Amazon data center project in Richmond County is getting the green light from state regulators.

The North Carolina Division of Air Quality issued two air quality permits: One for the data center’s backup power generation and one for Duke Energy’s generators to power the project during construction.

“The department recognizes there is significant public concern about these projects,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. “While the Division of Air Quality’s statutory authority is limited in the review of these projects, protecting air quality remains paramount for this Department. We appreciate the community’s input and will ensure both Amazon and Duke Energy comply with all of the requirements in these permits.”

More than 200 people attended a raucous public hearing on the permits last month. Richmond County residents worried that splitting the diesel generators between two permits would allow them to release more smog into surrounding neighborhoods.

The permits will allow Duke Energy to operate 57 diesel generators for a year during construction. Amazon will operate 588 backup generators on the site, used primarily during maintenance and power outages. The nearest air quality sensor the state monitors is in Montgomery County, the next county over.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Tags
NCPRA
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner