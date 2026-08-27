Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nearly $30 million federal grant will fund fix of deteriorating bulkhead at Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division has secured its largest federal grant in history, bringing $28.2 million to the coast.

The funding will go directly toward replacing nearly 3,000 feet of deteriorating steel bulkhead at the Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal. State officials said the $35 million dollar project ensures the vital Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach route stays safe and open for local commuters. Design work is expected to begin in 2027. 

Meanwhile, local riders should prepare for big changes ahead. State lawmakers are requiring this historically free route to begin charging vehicle tolls by January first. NCDOT will host public meetings next month to share toll details and explain the $150 annual resident passes.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston