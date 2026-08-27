Nearly $30 million federal grant will fund fix of deteriorating bulkhead at Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division has secured its largest federal grant in history, bringing $28.2 million to the coast.

The funding will go directly toward replacing nearly 3,000 feet of deteriorating steel bulkhead at the Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal. State officials said the $35 million dollar project ensures the vital Cherry Branch to Minnesott Beach route stays safe and open for local commuters. Design work is expected to begin in 2027.

Meanwhile, local riders should prepare for big changes ahead. State lawmakers are requiring this historically free route to begin charging vehicle tolls by January first. NCDOT will host public meetings next month to share toll details and explain the $150 annual resident passes.