Marine Fisheries reminding people to report any sightings of Blue Land Crabs

The NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding people to take a picture and report any sightings of Blue Land Crabs – native from Brazil to South Florida.

The first confirmed blue land crab sighting in North Carolina occurred in summer 2023. Since then, there have been 23 confirmed sightings here in North Carolina. Two of the confirmed sightings happened this year, in Emerald Isle.

Despite their name, the crabs vary widely in color and they’re difficult to catch.