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Kinston proposal would rename road after legendary funk saxophonist and hometown native Maceo Parker

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Dani Parker
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Flickr via Openverse

The Kinston City Council is moving forward with a proposal to rename a local road after legendary funk saxophonist and hometown native Maceo Parker.

City leaders will host a public hearing next Tuesday to gather community input on changing the name of Springhill Street to Maceo Parker Way. The proposed change spans the entire city-maintained stretch from South Heritage Street to South Queen Street, running directly alongside the Kinston Music Park. 

Mayor Kareem Moore requested the change to honor Parker's massive global legacy playing with icons like James Brown, George Clinton, and Prince. 

The public hearing is set for September 1 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. 
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston