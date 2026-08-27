Kinston proposal would rename road after legendary funk saxophonist and hometown native Maceo Parker

The Kinston City Council is moving forward with a proposal to rename a local road after legendary funk saxophonist and hometown native Maceo Parker.

City leaders will host a public hearing next Tuesday to gather community input on changing the name of Springhill Street to Maceo Parker Way. The proposed change spans the entire city-maintained stretch from South Heritage Street to South Queen Street, running directly alongside the Kinston Music Park.

Mayor Kareem Moore requested the change to honor Parker's massive global legacy playing with icons like James Brown, George Clinton, and Prince.

The public hearing is set for September 1 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.