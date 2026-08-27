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Farmville Public Library will honor legacy of country music legend Dolly Parton and her global literacy program

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Dolly Parton expressed her support for Black Lives Matter in an interview with Billboard.
Terry Wyatt
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Getty Images
Dolly Parton expressed her support for Black Lives Matter in an interview with Billboard.

The Farmville Public Library will host a special tribute celebration this Saturday to honor the legacy of country music legend Dolly Parton and her global literacy program.

The event runs from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the library on West Church Street. It celebrates Parton's Imagination Library, a book-gifting initiative that provides free monthly books to millions of children from birth to age 5. Attendees will receive 1 free book to take home, enjoy banana pudding, and participate in themed crafts. Guests are also encouraged to wear their favorite Dolly-inspired outfits.

Organizers note that North Carolina was the first state to adopt the program statewide, and local children's partnerships assure families that free book deliveries will continue seamlessly for generations to come.

Meanwhile, Parton is being remembered not only for her music, but for the way she used her fame and fortune to help people in times of crisis.

After Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina in 2024, Parton donated one million dollars to the Mountain Ways Foundation. Her businesses and the Dollywood Foundation matched that gift, bringing the total to two million dollars for relief and recovery in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Parton’s generosity to disaster survivors was part of a much longer legacy. She helped communities recover after the deadly wildfires in her native East Tennessee in 2016. And after Hurricane Florence devastated eastern North Carolina in 2018, she was among the many Americans whose generosity was invoked as the region faced a long recovery.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein says Parton was “so special” and “so universally loved.” Stein says her legacy was not about celebrity, but about using her platform to make a difference in people’s lives.

Dolly Parton died Tuesday at the age of 80.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston