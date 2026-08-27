Craven-Pamlico Regional Library system severs ties with two prominent community support groups

The Craven-Pamlico Regional Library system has severed ties with two prominent community support groups after they declined to sign new legal agreements.

According to public notices, administrators sought new memoranda of understanding to formally define how the non-profits operate alongside local branches.

Both the Havelock Friends group and the Twin Rivers Friends—formerly supporting the New Bern library—declined the terms. The regional library will no longer accept donations on behalf of the Havelock group, noting that the Twin Rivers group has changed its name and expanded its mission.

Library system officials said people can still donate directly to individual branches.