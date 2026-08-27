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Craven-Pamlico Regional Library system severs ties with two prominent community support groups

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Craven-Pamlico Regional Library
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The Craven-Pamlico Regional Library system has severed ties with two prominent community support groups after they declined to sign new legal agreements.

According to public notices, administrators sought new memoranda of understanding to formally define how the non-profits operate alongside local branches. 

Both the Havelock Friends group and the Twin Rivers Friends—formerly supporting the New Bern library—declined the terms. The regional library will no longer accept donations on behalf of the Havelock group, noting that the Twin Rivers group has changed its name and expanded its mission. 

Library system officials said people can still donate directly to individual branches.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston