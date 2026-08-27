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Craven Community College offering series of free adult education classes this fall

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:02 AM EDT
Craven Community College

Craven Community College is launching a new series of free adult education classes this fall in New Bern.

The "CravenCC In Your Community" initiative will offer weekly, drop-in sessions throughout September and October at the Stanley White Recreation Center with no registration required. 

The free classes are split into two distinct tracks: a September program teaching financial literacy, AI basics, and career paths to young adults, followed by an October series focusing on adult health, nutrition, and wellness. 

College officials say the goal is to bring practical life skills directly to local neighborhoods.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston