Craven Community College offering series of free adult education classes this fall

Craven Community College is launching a new series of free adult education classes this fall in New Bern.

The "CravenCC In Your Community" initiative will offer weekly, drop-in sessions throughout September and October at the Stanley White Recreation Center with no registration required.

The free classes are split into two distinct tracks: a September program teaching financial literacy, AI basics, and career paths to young adults, followed by an October series focusing on adult health, nutrition, and wellness.

College officials say the goal is to bring practical life skills directly to local neighborhoods.