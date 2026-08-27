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Cloudy skies may spoil the view of rare celestial event in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2026 at 6:31 AM EDT
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio
File photo

Eastern North Carolina stargazers are keeping their fingers crossed for a rare celestial treat, but local weather may spoil the view.

Overnight Thursday, Earth’s shadow will block out 96.3% of the full Sturgeon Moon. Because nearly the entire moon will be plunged into darkness, it will take on a striking, rusty crimson glow, closely mimicking a total "Blood Moon."

Local viewers will technically have a front-row seat to the entire 5.5-hour event, which begins Thursday night at 9:23 PM, with the maximum, deep coppery red peak hitting right at 12:12 a.m. on Friday.

Unfortunately, stormy weather threatens to bring thick cloud cover and heavy thunderstorms during those peak viewing hours. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City say New Bern, Jacksonville, and Greenville are facing mostly cloudy skies from lingering daytime storms. In Morehead City, overcast conditions and light rain will likely block the view entirely.

Because these storms are scattered, meteorologists say to look for brief, localized breaks in the clouds between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston