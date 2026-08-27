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Bids for $20 million beach nourishment project in Emerald Isle came in much lower than expected

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 27, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Town of Emerald Isle
Town of Emerald Isle
File photo

Carteret County is moving forward with a major $20 million beach nourishment project in Emerald Isle after construction bids came in much lower than expected.

Dredging crews will pump roughly one million cubic yards of sand along 4.5 miles of vulnerable shoreline. The project will rebuild critical storm barriers, protect local property, and expand recreational beachfront. 

Construction is expected to run from December through April of next year, funded primarily by county room occupancy taxes.

The sand project comes amid heightened environmental scrutiny on the island. Earlier this year, a local developer faced a stop-work order and fines for bulldozing a primary frontal dune. In response, town officials are advancing strict new ordinances that will dramatically increase penalties for destroying natural coastal barriers.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston