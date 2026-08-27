Bids for $20 million beach nourishment project in Emerald Isle came in much lower than expected

Carteret County is moving forward with a major $20 million beach nourishment project in Emerald Isle after construction bids came in much lower than expected.

Dredging crews will pump roughly one million cubic yards of sand along 4.5 miles of vulnerable shoreline. The project will rebuild critical storm barriers, protect local property, and expand recreational beachfront.

Construction is expected to run from December through April of next year, funded primarily by county room occupancy taxes.

The sand project comes amid heightened environmental scrutiny on the island. Earlier this year, a local developer faced a stop-work order and fines for bulldozing a primary frontal dune. In response, town officials are advancing strict new ordinances that will dramatically increase penalties for destroying natural coastal barriers.