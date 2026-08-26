Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Greensboro officer charged in December shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 26, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT
Greensboro Police headquarters
WFDD File photo
Greensboro Police headquarters

A former Greensboro police officer has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one person wounded.

Hayden Hughes is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Hughes was among several officers who responded to a report of someone in a mental health crisis in December 2025. Police say there was probable cause to arrest the person for breaking and entering, but he refused to comply, and a struggle ensued. Hughes fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

Hughes was fired last month after a separate administrative investigation found his use of deadly force violated department policy.

Greensboro Police officials say the review also led to a policy change requiring officers to carry Tasers on their non-dominant side, separate from their firearms.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle