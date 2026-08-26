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Dolly Parton leaves legacy of millions of free books for North Carolina children

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 26, 2026 at 9:09 AM EDT
Dolly Parton photographed in 2011.
Timothy R Wildey
/
Flickr
Dolly Parton photographed in 2011.

Country music legend Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at 80, leaves a legacy in North Carolina that extends well beyond her music.

Since 2017, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has provided more than 24.6 million free books to young children across the state through North Carolina’s Smart Start network. More than 241,000 children are currently enrolled in the program statewide.

Jessica Strickland, a spokesperson for Smart Start, said Parton's legacy includes bringing families together to read.

“Children refer to her as the ‘book lady,’ right? They see her name. They hear about her books,” Strickland said. “So I think she understood that a book is more than a book. It can spark imagination, build vocabulary, strengthen family bonds, and open that door for children and families.”

The program also has a substantial footprint in the Charlotte area. About 40,000 children are enrolled at any given time in Mecklenburg County, according to Smart Start. Last year alone, the program delivered more than 377,000 books to Mecklenburg County children and their families.

North Carolina was the first state where the Imagination Library expanded beyond Parton’s home state of Tennessee. The program now reaches more than 3 million children worldwide.

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Nick de la Canal
WFAE's Nick de la Canal can be heard on public radio airwaves across the Charlotte region, bringing listeners the latest in local and regional news...
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