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G20 arrives in Asheville, bringing money, attention and frustration

BPR News | By Laura Hackett
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:33 PM EDT
A $1 million federal contract indicates that the G20 forum will take place at the Omni Grove Park Inn, a historic luxury hotel just north of downtown Asheville.
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A $1 million federal contract indicates that the G20 forum will take place at the Omni Grove Park Inn, a historic luxury hotel just north of downtown Asheville.

Starting this weekend, Asheville will have a rare international spotlight as global finance leaders touch down in the city for a pair of high-profile G20 meetings.

The economic forum, which runs Aug. 29 through Sept. 1, welcomes finance ministers, central bank governors, roughly 200 journalists and a slew of Fortune 500 executives from the world’s leading economies. The first two days involve discussions among financial deputies, ahead of the main meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

Attendees are expected to discuss financial regulation, global economic “imbalances,” cryptocurrency and the United States’ $40 trillion debt, among other things. A $1 million federal contract indicates that the event will take place at the Omni Grove Park Inn, a historic luxury hotel just north of downtown Asheville.

As the city prepares to host roughly 1,000 visitors, the appearance of so many powerful economic leaders is hitting a raw nerve for some Asheville residents. The Trump administration has framed the event as an opportunity to spotlight the region’s recovery from Hurricane Helene, the most deadly and expensive storm in the state’s history.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, who told The Blue Ridge Times he owns a home in Jackson County, wrote in a Feb. 19 press release that “the selection of historic Asheville reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to the revitalization and resilience of western North Carolina, which continues to rebuild after the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene.”

Divided narratives over Helene recovery 

But many residents and politicians insist that the Helene recovery is far from over, especially with North Carolina receiving only a fraction of the federal aid it has requested. Helene wrought nearly $60 billion in damage; so far, the federal government has directed approximately $9.7 billion in aid, representing about 16% of the storm’s damage, according to an Aug. 14 report from the Governor’s Office. The state has chipped in an additional $2.4 billion.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein has asked for an additional $10 billion in federal aid to help rebuild infrastructure, roads and housing damaged by Helene.

In a statement, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer described the G20 forum as an “opportunity to showcase Asheville and Western North Carolina’s recovery and renew the call for timely federal funding.”

Meanwhile, some locals are taking it a step further and planning demonstrations for the weekend. Leslie Boyd, an organizer with the Poor People’s Campaign, is helping organize a series of events this weekend to challenge the Trump administration’s framing of Western North Carolina as a recovery success story.

“We want to keep it positive. We don't want to antagonize,” she said. “We just want to say, we may be resilient, but it's not because of billionaires, it's in spite of them.”

Boyd told BPR that the community has made real progress since Helene, but still needs substantial federal help to address damaged streambanks, infrastructure and the economy.

“We want them to know that we are survivors, that we’re proud, that we have done a lot and that we still need help,” she said.

The planned events include a banner drop, a press conference, a demonstration lining Merrimon Avenue, and a Sunday “vigil and celebration” focused on grieving Helene losses and recognizing 20 local organizations that have helped with recovery.

Asheville expects millions in direct spending, no road closures 

The Asheville G20 forum is expected to generate between $1.5 and $2 million in direct spending, according to early estimates from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority.

Asheville Police Department spokesperson Rick Rice told BPR there will be “no hard closures on public streets,” but there will be access points established at the boundaries of the venue.

The police will be “working alongside several local law enforcement and emergency management agencies to support our Federal partners and ensure the safety and security of the summit,” he wrote.

The Asheville meetings are part of a yearlong series of G20 events hosted by the United States, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year. The U.S. Finance Track began with an April 16 meeting in D.C. and will culminate with the G20 Leaders’ Summit, slated for mid-December in Miami.
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Laura Hackett
Laura Hackett is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio. She joined the newsroom in 2023 as a Government Reporter and in 2025 moved into a new role as BPR's Helene Recovery Reporter. Before entering the world of public radio, she wrote for Mountain Xpress, AVLtoday and the Asheville Citizen-Times. She has a degree in creative writing from Florida Southern College, and in 2023, she completed the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY's Product Immersion for Small Newsrooms program.
See stories by Laura Hackett