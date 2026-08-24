WS/FCS school board candidates discuss future superintendent

After a tumultuous year with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools budget crisis, rebuilding trust and improving finances have been top of mind for Board of Education candidates.

But with the recent news that Superintendent Don Phipps is retiring at the end of September, many say finding an effective, committed leader is now their first priority.

Ten of the 16 WS/FCS school board candidates attended a forum hosted by Bookmarks on Sunday, Aug. 23, and shared their thoughts on the matter.

Incumbent Alex Bohannon, running in District 1, said with the district’s limited funds, the next superintendent can’t be concerned with pleasing everybody.

"We need a superintendent that is going to tell the board, as well as the community and our staff, not necessarily what they want to hear, but what they need to hear," he said. "And will not be afraid of the harsh truths and not be afraid of working with the board to make the tough decisions."

Multiple candidates, including Lee Childress running in District 2, said they’re looking for someone who will support a “Meet and Confer” policy, where educators are consulted before decisions are made.

"I would like a superintendent who is willing to sit down with our everyday people through a 'Meet and Confer' policy, and really give the folks that have struggled this past year a voice," said Childress.

Some, like Valerie Brockenbrough running at-large, prefer the next superintendent to have experience in North Carolina schools specifically.

"First, I believe we need a veteran superintendent familiar with North Carolina, and it would be a bonus if she or he would be familiar with Forsyth County," Brockenbrough said.

While others, like Allen Daniel, care more about success in districts of a comparable size and makeup, wherever they are.

"I think we need to find a superintendent who has been a successful superintendent for at least five years in a large, very economically diverse, very demographically diverse district," Daniel said.

Elisabeth Motsinger noted that members will need to first establish a respectful and functional school board.

"So that a healthy superintendent wants to come here," she said.

And Curtis Fentress said he’d like the board to ensure the next superintendent develops their team so there are credible candidates in place for the future.

*Editor's note: Amy Diaz was the moderator for this event.