Annual Wyndham Championship starts in Greensboro

The annual Wyndham Championship is starting at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

It’s the final regular-season PGA event before the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament determines which 70 players will qualify. Last year's champion, Cameron Young, will be looking to defend his title.

Young, a Wake Forest University alum, is currently third in FedExCup points and third in the Official World Golf Rankings, according to Wyndham Championship officials.

There's $8.5 million up for grabs. The winner could take home more than $1.5 million.

Wednesday's events are free and open to the public. Tournament play begins Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday.

