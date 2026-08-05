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Annual Wyndham Championship starts in Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake
Published August 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Cameron Young Wyndham
Chuck Burton
/
AP
Defending champion Cameron Young putts on the eighth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.

The annual Wyndham Championship is starting at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

It’s the final regular-season PGA event before the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament determines which 70 players will qualify. Last year's champion, Cameron Young, will be looking to defend his title.

Young, a Wake Forest University alum, is currently third in FedExCup points and third in the Official World Golf Rankings, according to Wyndham Championship officials.

There's $8.5 million up for grabs. The winner could take home more than $1.5 million.

Wednesday's events are free and open to the public. Tournament play begins Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday.
Reyna Drake
See stories by Reyna Drake