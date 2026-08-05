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NCDHHS reports 867 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed statewide since May 1

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.
CDC
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.

State health regulators are warning families across Eastern North Carolina to take extra care with fresh produce as a statewide parasitic outbreak continues to expand. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that 867 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed statewide since May 1, resulting in at least 33 hospitalizations.

The intestinal illness is caused by a microscopic parasite often spread through contaminated water or unwashed fruits and vegetables.

While more than half of the state's total infections remain heavily concentrated in Wake County, local health departments in the east are actively tracking their own clusters. Local case numbers show that Pitt County and Craven County have each confirmed four cases of the illness, while Onslow County has reported two.

While investigators have not yet isolated a single contaminated food product, early patient interviews suggest raw herbs like parsley and cilantro may be linked to the exposure.

Symptoms include severe diarrhea, fatigue, and stomach cramps. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a doctor immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston