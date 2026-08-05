NCDHHS reports 867 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed statewide since May 1

State health regulators are warning families across Eastern North Carolina to take extra care with fresh produce as a statewide parasitic outbreak continues to expand. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that 867 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed statewide since May 1, resulting in at least 33 hospitalizations.

The intestinal illness is caused by a microscopic parasite often spread through contaminated water or unwashed fruits and vegetables.

While more than half of the state's total infections remain heavily concentrated in Wake County, local health departments in the east are actively tracking their own clusters. Local case numbers show that Pitt County and Craven County have each confirmed four cases of the illness, while Onslow County has reported two.

While investigators have not yet isolated a single contaminated food product, early patient interviews suggest raw herbs like parsley and cilantro may be linked to the exposure.

Symptoms include severe diarrhea, fatigue, and stomach cramps. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a doctor immediately.