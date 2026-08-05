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NC Wildlife officials say electric fences could prevent damage from bears

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Beverly Meekins
/
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission

Wildlife officials are urging eastern North Carolina communities to step up their defenses against local black bear populations.

The state is home to some of the largest black bears in the country, and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission warns that reports of property damage and livestock loss typically spike during the late summer and fall.

Because standard fences are easily climbed, wildlife biologists are pushing people to install electric fencing around backyard attractants. Officials say a properly timed, non-lethal shock is the most effective tool to secure coastal beehives, chicken coops, and household trash containers.

Homeowners are advised to check local town ordinances or neighborhood association rules before installing any energized wires.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston