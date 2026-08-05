NC Wildlife officials say electric fences could prevent damage from bears

Wildlife officials are urging eastern North Carolina communities to step up their defenses against local black bear populations.

The state is home to some of the largest black bears in the country, and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission warns that reports of property damage and livestock loss typically spike during the late summer and fall.

Because standard fences are easily climbed, wildlife biologists are pushing people to install electric fencing around backyard attractants. Officials say a properly timed, non-lethal shock is the most effective tool to secure coastal beehives, chicken coops, and household trash containers.

Homeowners are advised to check local town ordinances or neighborhood association rules before installing any energized wires.