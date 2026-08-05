NASCAR's Clash returns to Daytona after a two-year stint at Bowman Gray Stadium

Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem will not play host to NASCAR’s preseason Cup Series exhibition next year. NASCAR officials announced that, after two seasons at Winston-Salem’s historic quarter-mile track, the 2027 Clash will return to its roots at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

The race’s first year in the Triad was a success with sell-out crowds, but last February’s event was marred by snow and ice. Public Assembly Facilities Manager Robert Mulhearn says that while the weather may have played a role, NASCAR’s decision to move the Clash was in keeping with their original five-year agreement with the city.

"From the beginning, we knew it wouldn't be the Clash all five years," he says. "We didn't know if it'd be two or three, maybe four. But I think we knew the back half of that agreement was going to be some other NASCAR race series event."

He says over each of the next three years that might be an All-Star race, truck series or another sanctioned event.

Revenue generated at the stadium will go toward paying for Bowman Gray’s new million-dollar video board.