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Federal judge rules North Carolina consulting firm ran predatory business model targeting veterans

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

A federal judge has handed a major pretrial victory to military veterans after ruling that a North Carolina consulting firm ran an illegal, predatory business model.

Chief District Judge Catherine Eagles ruled that Pinehurst-based Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting violated the state's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The court found the company charged veterans steep fees to prepare and file disability claims despite lacking mandatory federal accreditation from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Federal law strictly bars unaccredited entities from charging veterans for help navigating benefits. The judge noted that the firm intentionally collected payments in a way designed to hide its involvement from the V-A, continuing the practice even after receiving official cease-and-desist letters.

The ruling establishes liability for the company in an ongoing national class-action lawsuit. Because the behavior was flagged as an unfair trade practice under state law, any eventual financial damages awarded to the veterans will automatically be tripled.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston