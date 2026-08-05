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City leaders considering assigning dedicated police officers to Kinston Housing Authority properties

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:35 AM EDT
Kinston Police Department
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The Kinston Police Department is looking to the federal government to help put more boots on the ground in local public housing communities.

The city council is reviewing a proposal to seek funding through the Department of Justice's COPS Hiring Program. If approved, the federal grant would add new, full-time sworn officers permanently assigned to Kinston Housing Authority properties, including Carver Courts, Jack Rountree, and Simon Bright Homes.

The officers would step up safety through proactive foot patrols, youth engagement, and community meetings.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston