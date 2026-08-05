City leaders considering assigning dedicated police officers to Kinston Housing Authority properties

The Kinston Police Department is looking to the federal government to help put more boots on the ground in local public housing communities.

The city council is reviewing a proposal to seek funding through the Department of Justice's COPS Hiring Program. If approved, the federal grant would add new, full-time sworn officers permanently assigned to Kinston Housing Authority properties, including Carver Courts, Jack Rountree, and Simon Bright Homes.

The officers would step up safety through proactive foot patrols, youth engagement, and community meetings.