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Bertie-Martin Regional Jail commission budgets $250,000 for repairs after June inmate takeover

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 5, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT
Order has been fully restored following a severe security breach and an hours-long hostage standoff that occurred yesterday at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
Order has been fully restored following a severe security breach and an hours-long hostage standoff that occurred yesterday at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor.

Repair work is picking up speed at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail, but local officials still have no timeline for when the facility can safely reopen.

The regional jail commission has approved a $250,000 budget item using insurance funds to scrub the empty facility and repair heavy internal damage. Officials say the single biggest expense is fixing dozens of security doors, which federal and state tactical teams had to cut through with industrial grinders to end a seven-hour inmate hostage standoff on June 29.

A local cleaning crew has been hired to lead the indoor cleanup, but the 88 inmates remain scattered in alternative lockups across North Carolina.

While the SBI continues its criminal investigation, jail board members voted unanimously to recruit an outside county to run an independent administrative review. Local leaders say they want an objective look into the staffing shortages and facility processes that failed prior to the cell block takeover.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston