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3 dead, 1 injured in Caswell County shooting, officials say

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 5, 2026 at 9:26 PM EDT
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The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reporting multiple fatalities after a Caswell County shooting Wednesday morning.

According to a media release, the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service to a home on Brooks Road in Prospect Hill just before 8 a.m.

Officials say deputies found four gunshot victims upon arrival. Three have died, and one was transported to Duke University Hospital with injuries.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden said the victims were all adults and belonged to the same family. He said the suspect was among the deceased.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the help of the State Bureau of Investigation. Officials say there is no threat to the general public at this time.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz