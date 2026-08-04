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Greensboro officials considering teen curfew

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 4, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT
Downtown Greensboro
Kathan Gandhi
/
WFDD
Downtown Greensboro

City of Greensboro officials are considering implementing a teen curfew.

Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter proposed the idea at a council meeting just a day after a shooting that injured nine people, including multiple teenagers.

She said this wasn’t a response to that specific incident, but youth violence in general over the past year.

While not all council members were supportive of a curfew, many, like Hugh Holston, said they did want to discuss how to support and protect young people.

“For me, it really does come down to safety. Safety for our youth, safety for our communities, and then we can build from around there," Holston said. "I know that other municipalities have implemented curfews. It doesn't mean that we have to, but I think it's prudent upon us to at least have the conversation started.”

The council directed the city manager to begin researching youth curfews in other cities and what might be most effective in Greensboro.

Winston-Salem implemented a temporary teen curfew back in June. It prohibits anyone 17 or younger from being in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. without a parent. It’s in effect until mid-October.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz