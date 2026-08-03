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Raccoon in Lenoir County has tested positive for rabies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
File - Two rabid raccoons were found in eastern North Carolina, in two different counties, and one person will undergo a series of shots to prevent the disease after an encounter with the sick animal.
NC State Extension
File - Two rabid raccoons were found in eastern North Carolina, in two different counties, and one person will undergo a series of shots to prevent the disease after an encounter with the sick animal.

Health officials said a raccoon in southern Lenoir County has tested positive for rabies.

The Lenoir County Health Department received laboratory confirmation after the infected animal was discovered near Live Oak Hog County Road in Deep Run.

People are warned never to approach or touch wild animals. Anyone who has been scratched, bitten, or handled wildlife in that area should contact a doctor or the health department immediately.

State law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets over 4 months old to be vaccinated against the virus. To help local pet owners, Lenoir County Animal Services is offering rabies vaccines for $10.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston