Raccoon in Lenoir County has tested positive for rabies

Health officials said a raccoon in southern Lenoir County has tested positive for rabies.

The Lenoir County Health Department received laboratory confirmation after the infected animal was discovered near Live Oak Hog County Road in Deep Run.

People are warned never to approach or touch wild animals. Anyone who has been scratched, bitten, or handled wildlife in that area should contact a doctor or the health department immediately.

State law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets over 4 months old to be vaccinated against the virus. To help local pet owners, Lenoir County Animal Services is offering rabies vaccines for $10.