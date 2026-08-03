Part of Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge temporarily closed after visitors caused spike in black bear encounters

Part of the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge is temporarily closed after visitors caused a dangerous spike in black bear encounters.

Refuge officials shut down sections of Milltail and Long Curve Roads on July 31st. The emergency closure comes after staff witnessed multiple incidents of people getting too close, leading to habituated bears approaching and even leaning directly on vehicles.

Management warns that these behaviors increase the risk of aggressive attacks, disease transmission, and property damage. The closure aims to force the bears back into natural habits by removing human activity.

Dozens of other refuge roads remain completely open for driving and wildlife observation.

Visitors are urged to give bears space, view wildlife quickly, and never feed any animals.