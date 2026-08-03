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Part of Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge temporarily closed after visitors caused spike in black bear encounters

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
Mike Carraway
/
NC Wildlife Resources Commission

Part of the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge is temporarily closed after visitors caused a dangerous spike in black bear encounters.

Refuge officials shut down sections of Milltail and Long Curve Roads on July 31st. The emergency closure comes after staff witnessed multiple incidents of people getting too close, leading to habituated bears approaching and even leaning directly on vehicles.

Management warns that these behaviors increase the risk of aggressive attacks, disease transmission, and property damage. The closure aims to force the bears back into natural habits by removing human activity.

Dozens of other refuge roads remain completely open for driving and wildlife observation.

Visitors are urged to give bears space, view wildlife quickly, and never feed any animals.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston