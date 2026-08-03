Mount Airy and Surry County remain under a state of emergency after severe flash flooding

Mount Airy and Surry County remain under a state of emergency following historic weekend storms that triggered severe flash flooding.

Up to ten inches of rain caused the Ararat River to crest at nearly 29 feet, washing out local roads and inundating public utilities. The Mount Airy Public Works Department itself took on about a foot of water, and city leaders warn that municipal services could see disruptions throughout the week. Parks and the Granite City Greenway are closed until further notice as crews assess widespread infrastructure damage.

Emergency officials urge drivers to avoid flooded roadways and ask residents to document all property damage for recovery reporting.