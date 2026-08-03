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Mount Airy and Surry County remain under a state of emergency after severe flash flooding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
City of Mount Airy

Mount Airy and Surry County remain under a state of emergency following historic weekend storms that triggered severe flash flooding.

Up to ten inches of rain caused the Ararat River to crest at nearly 29 feet, washing out local roads and inundating public utilities. The Mount Airy Public Works Department itself took on about a foot of water, and city leaders warn that municipal services could see disruptions throughout the week. Parks and the Granite City Greenway are closed until further notice as crews assess widespread infrastructure damage.

Emergency officials urge drivers to avoid flooded roadways and ask residents to document all property damage for recovery reporting.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston