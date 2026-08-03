Jones County initiative targets critical housing safety and accessibility issues

Low-income homeowners in Jones County have a new opportunity to secure emergency repairs.

The county just announced $165,000 in funding for its Urgent Repair Program. The initiative targets critical housing safety and accessibility issues, such as failing roofs, broken heating systems, and wheelchair ramp installations.

Approximately 11 households will receive assistance. Officials emphasize that selection is based on financial need and repair urgency, not a first-come, first-served basis. Special priority is given to elderly, disabled, and veteran homeowners.

The application window opens September 1st and closes September 30th at 5:00 p.m. To apply, contact the Jones County Manager’s Office.