Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jones County initiative targets critical housing safety and accessibility issues

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
CCDRA/Kristy Kulberg

Low-income homeowners in Jones County have a new opportunity to secure emergency repairs.

The county just announced $165,000 in funding for its Urgent Repair Program. The initiative targets critical housing safety and accessibility issues, such as failing roofs, broken heating systems, and wheelchair ramp installations.

Approximately 11 households will receive assistance. Officials emphasize that selection is based on financial need and repair urgency, not a first-come, first-served basis. Special priority is given to elderly, disabled, and veteran homeowners.

The application window opens September 1st and closes September 30th at 5:00 p.m. To apply, contact the Jones County Manager’s Office.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston