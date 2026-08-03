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Interim Rockingham County Sheriff takes office

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Interim Rockingham County Sheriff Billy Parker
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Billy Parker

Billy Parker was sworn in Monday as interim sheriff following the retirement of Sam Page, who’s running for state senator.

The county GOP nominated Parker to fulfill the rest of Page’s term. Parker won the Republican primary in the race for sheriff this year, and will appear on the general election ballot in November.

He’s had a long career in law enforcement, including 20 years with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. He retired in 2014 as the captain of the criminal investigations division. The following year, Parker began working with the local district attorney’s office.

For Page, the retirement is “bittersweet.” He held the role for 28 years, but says he wants to continue to serve and protect from within the state legislature.

He narrowly defeated Republican state Senate Leader Phil Berger in the March primary.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz