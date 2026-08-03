Interim Rockingham County Sheriff takes office

Billy Parker was sworn in Monday as interim sheriff following the retirement of Sam Page, who’s running for state senator.

The county GOP nominated Parker to fulfill the rest of Page’s term. Parker won the Republican primary in the race for sheriff this year, and will appear on the general election ballot in November.

He’s had a long career in law enforcement, including 20 years with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. He retired in 2014 as the captain of the criminal investigations division. The following year, Parker began working with the local district attorney’s office.

For Page, the retirement is “bittersweet.” He held the role for 28 years, but says he wants to continue to serve and protect from within the state legislature.

He narrowly defeated Republican state Senate Leader Phil Berger in the March primary.