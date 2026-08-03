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Increased military activity in Swansboro this week as U.S. Marines and NATO allies conduct training exercises

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
A Spanish marine observes an impact zone while conducting joint suppression of enemy air defense training during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 20, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security.
Sgt. Jorge Borjas/Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet
/
U.S. 2nd Fleet
A Spanish marine observes an impact zone while conducting joint suppression of enemy air defense training during Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 20, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security.

People in the Swansboro area may notice increased military activity this week as U.S. Marines and NATO allies conduct training exercises. The urban close-air-support training is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Swansboro.

The exercises are designed to help U.S. forces and international partners practice working together in a realistic environment.

Officials say the training will involve aircraft and ground forces, and people may see or hear increased activity during the exercise.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston