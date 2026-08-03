Increased military activity in Swansboro this week as U.S. Marines and NATO allies conduct training exercises
People in the Swansboro area may notice increased military activity this week as U.S. Marines and NATO allies conduct training exercises. The urban close-air-support training is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Swansboro.
The exercises are designed to help U.S. forces and international partners practice working together in a realistic environment.
Officials say the training will involve aircraft and ground forces, and people may see or hear increased activity during the exercise.