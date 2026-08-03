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Historic USO building in Jacksonville to be torn down

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT
USO

A piece of military history in downtown Jacksonville is coming down. The City of Jacksonville announced plans to move forward with a bid request to safely dismantle the historic former USO building on Tallman Street.

The facility originally opened in 1942 and served generations of troops and their families before closing its doors in 2021. A Navy engineering study revealed severe structural safety concerns, finding that underlying sinkholes are causing the building to gradually tilt toward the river. Widespread asbestos, modern code compliance gaps, and extensive stormwater damage made the cost of repairs entirely prohibitive.

While the building cannot be saved, city leaders plan to place a historical marker at the site. They will also salvage as many bricks as possible to offer to the public as keepsakes, with all proceeds directly supporting the Carolina Museum of the Marine.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston