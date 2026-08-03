Historic USO building in Jacksonville to be torn down

A piece of military history in downtown Jacksonville is coming down. The City of Jacksonville announced plans to move forward with a bid request to safely dismantle the historic former USO building on Tallman Street.

The facility originally opened in 1942 and served generations of troops and their families before closing its doors in 2021. A Navy engineering study revealed severe structural safety concerns, finding that underlying sinkholes are causing the building to gradually tilt toward the river. Widespread asbestos, modern code compliance gaps, and extensive stormwater damage made the cost of repairs entirely prohibitive.

While the building cannot be saved, city leaders plan to place a historical marker at the site. They will also salvage as many bricks as possible to offer to the public as keepsakes, with all proceeds directly supporting the Carolina Museum of the Marine.