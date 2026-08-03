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Endangered leatherback sea turtle has nested along the Corolla beachfront

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 3, 2026 at 7:02 AM EDT

A historic milestone in marine conservation has unfolded on North Carolina’s northern Outer Banks.

Officials with the Network for Endangered Sea Turtle said an endangered leatherback sea turtle nested along the Corolla beachfront—marking the first time the world's largest sea turtle species has nested in the area since 2009.

The massive female spent roughly four hours on the sand early Thursday morning to dig and secure her nest before returning to the Atlantic Ocean. Responders with the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles have safely marked the site and will monitor the eggs daily.

Conservationists said every leatherback nest is incredibly critical to the survival of the endangered species, whose adult members can weigh up to 2,000 pounds.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston