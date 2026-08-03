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Dead 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore in Carolina Beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT

Beachgoers in Carolina Beach got a massive surprise this weekend when a dead 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore.

Local fire and rescue crews worked together to recover the enormous female shark from the surf. Researchers with the North Carolina Shark Conservancy are now investigating the cause of death.

Biologists discovered a deep cut on the tail fin and a puncture wound near the jaw, pointing to a potential fishing interaction.

Great hammerheads are a protected species under state law, making the collected tissue and genetic samples incredibly valuable for conservation data.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston