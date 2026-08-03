Dead 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore in Carolina Beach

Beachgoers in Carolina Beach got a massive surprise this weekend when a dead 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore.

Local fire and rescue crews worked together to recover the enormous female shark from the surf. Researchers with the North Carolina Shark Conservancy are now investigating the cause of death.

Biologists discovered a deep cut on the tail fin and a puncture wound near the jaw, pointing to a potential fishing interaction.

Great hammerheads are a protected species under state law, making the collected tissue and genetic samples incredibly valuable for conservation data.