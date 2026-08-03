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Appalachian State's Team Sunergy wins American Solar Challenge

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Kathan Gandhi
Published August 3, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
a team of students in front of a new solar car they built
Courtesy ASU
Team Sunergy

Appalachian State University's solar racing team placed first in the American Solar Challenge multi-passenger vehicle class over the weekend — marking its second first-place finish in program history.

The team drove roughly 1,800 miles in a weeklong, cross-country race, starting in Minnesota and ending in Amarillo, Texas.

Sunergy was graded on three criteria: distance, optimization and practicality. The team scored a total of 92.7 out of 100 points across the categories — proving to be the most energy-efficient car in the process.

That efficiency was powered by Sunergy's brand-new vehicle, called Autumn, which was awarded the MOV Practicality Award, meaning it's the most comparable to a standard production car. The team said they'd been designing and testing Autumn for five years.

Now, half a decade later, the team becomes the first in American Solar Challenge history to win the multi-passenger class twice.

Kathan Gandhi
See stories by Kathan Gandhi