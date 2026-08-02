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Surry County and Mount Airy declare States of Emergency due to flooding

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Bethany Chafin
Published August 2, 2026 at 9:59 PM EDT
road damage in Surry County following flooding
Courtesy Surry County Emergency Services
Road damage in Surry County following flooding

Surry County has declared a State of Emergency after heavy rainfall over the weekend caused major flooding, including flash floods, throughout the county.

Mount Airy was particularly affected and has also declared its own State of Emergency.

Officials say it’s some of the worst flooding to hit the area in decades. In a statement, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad says Saturday night it deployed all rescue boats and rescue vehicles as well as other resources.

According to Surry County Emergency Services, there are numerous road closures throughout the area. Travelers are urged to use caution.

WFDD will continue following this story.
Bethany Chafin
Bethany is WFDD's editorial director. She joined the staff in the fall of 2012. She received her B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from Wake Forest University. Between undergraduate studies and graduate school, Bethany served as the intern to Talk of the Nation at NPR in D.C., participating in live NPR Election Night Coverage, presidential debate broadcasts, regular Talk of the Nation shows, and helping to plan the inaugural broadcast of ‘Talk of the World.' She enjoys engaging with her interests in books, politics, and art in the interdisciplinary world of public radio. Before becoming editorial director, Bethany was assistant news director, a reporter and associate producer for WFDD's Triad Arts and Triad Arts Weekend. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Bethany enjoys calling the Piedmont home.
See stories by Bethany Chafin