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Nine injured in Greensboro shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Bethany Chafin
Published August 2, 2026 at 7:42 PM EDT
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Nine people were injured in a Greensboro shooting early Sunday morning. It took place at 1:50 a.m. at Royal Banquet Hall on West Gate City Boulevard.

According to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department, victims include a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds. All are expected to survive.

Officers who arrived on the scene arrested two males in the vicinity. GPD has not released charges yet. Officials say police had been dispatched to the same location earlier Saturday night.

In a statement, City Manager Trey Davis said the shooting has, “shaken our community and our thoughts are with those who were injured.”

The investigation is ongoing.
Bethany Chafin
Bethany is WFDD's editorial director. She joined the staff in the fall of 2012. She received her B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from Wake Forest University. Between undergraduate studies and graduate school, Bethany served as the intern to Talk of the Nation at NPR in D.C., participating in live NPR Election Night Coverage, presidential debate broadcasts, regular Talk of the Nation shows, and helping to plan the inaugural broadcast of ‘Talk of the World.' She enjoys engaging with her interests in books, politics, and art in the interdisciplinary world of public radio. Before becoming editorial director, Bethany was assistant news director, a reporter and associate producer for WFDD's Triad Arts and Triad Arts Weekend. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Bethany enjoys calling the Piedmont home.
See stories by Bethany Chafin