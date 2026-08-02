Nine injured in Greensboro shooting

Nine people were injured in a Greensboro shooting early Sunday morning. It took place at 1:50 a.m. at Royal Banquet Hall on West Gate City Boulevard.

According to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department, victims include a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds. All are expected to survive.

Officers who arrived on the scene arrested two males in the vicinity. GPD has not released charges yet. Officials say police had been dispatched to the same location earlier Saturday night.

In a statement, City Manager Trey Davis said the shooting has, “shaken our community and our thoughts are with those who were injured.”

The investigation is ongoing.