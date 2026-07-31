Residents push back against large Amazon data center project during packed public meeting

Amazon has started construction on a massive data center in Richmond County, across the street from Duke Energy’s natural gas-fired power plant.

More than 100 people filed into the Richmond County Courthouse to attend Thursday’s public hearing. State regulators are considering two permits for the same site: one for Amazon’s nearly 600 backup diesel generators and one for Duke’s nearly 60 temporary generators.

Most spoke against the permits, expressing concerns about water and air quality, government transparency and noise. Nineteen-year-old Princess Lockhart grew up in Richmond County and said she didn’t want to see more pollution.

"As a young Richmond County resident who has battled asthma and other health concerns, I know how air quality can affect a person’s education, daily life and future," Lockhart said.

For Richmond County residents, this was the first public forum where they could air their grievances. Today is the final day to submit public comments on the state’s draft permits.