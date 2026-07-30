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Forsyth Commission votes down Rural Hall data center proposal

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:14 PM EDT
Crowded Forsyth County Commission meeting room
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Forsyth County residents filled the commission meeting room and overflow space, attending a public hearing on a proposed data center in Rural Hall.

Six months, over 400 emails and dozens of public speakers later, the Forsyth County Commission has voted down a proposed hyperscale data center campus in Rural Hall.

Developers had been looking to rezone roughly 129 acres of land across from the town hall for “Project Iron Spur.”

But Rural Hall residents and the county planning board urged against it, citing concerns about environmental impacts, noise and property values.

The overwhelming opposition drove many of the commissioners’ decisions.

“I don't know that we make the decision that this is something that they ought to have and we just cram it down everybody's throat," said Commissioner Gray Wilson.

Commissioners made it clear that they’re not anti-data center, but need to determine where the sites would be most appropriate.

The final vote was 5 to 2. Don Martin and Gloria Whisenhunt were the only votes in support of the proposal.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz