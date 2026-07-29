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Water main break affects eastern Forsyth County, boil advisory in effect

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake,
David Ford
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT
A map of the area impacted by the water main break in Winston-Salem on July 29, 2026
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities
A map of the area impacted by the water main break in Winston-Salem on July 29, 2026

Those on the eastern side of Forsyth County have been experiencing interruptions in water service today.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Director Courtney Driver says a break took place Tuesday night on a critical water main that carries treated water from the Thomas Water Treatment Plant to the main distribution system.

It delivers water to customers throughout the eastern portion of Forsyth County, including downtown Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Walkertown. Driver says the damaged section of line has been isolated, with crews working continuously to make necessary repairs. In the meantime, a boil advisory is in place.

"When water pressures drop below acceptable levels, there is an increased risk that contaminants could enter the distribution system," Driver says. "Customers in the affected area should boil water intended for human consumption. So this includes drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth, or preparing food."

Driver says the advisory will remain in effect until repairs are complete and testing confirms that the water is safe to consume. Crews are still investigating the cause of the failure.
Reyna Drake
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David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford