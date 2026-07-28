Proposed Rural Hall data center up for public hearing Thursday

Forsyth County commissioners are holding a public hearing Thursday on a proposed data center in Rural Hall.

Developers are looking to rezone roughly 129 acres of land right across from the town hall to build a hyperscale data center campus. It’s called “Project Iron Spur.”

Residents have been fighting the proposal for months.

Town officials voiced their opposition too at first. But last month, they changed their tune after the developer provided a written promise: Rural Hall could annex the site, bring it into town limits and collect tax revenue on it, if the project moves forward.

But the Forsyth County Planning Board still recommends the county deny the developer’s request.

“From a staff and planning board perspective, the scale and intensity of the proposed use we still believe could result in significant offsite impacts to nearby residents," said Planning Director Chris Murphy at this week's commission briefing.

Forsyth County commissioners will have the final say on whether or not to approve the rezoning. They’ll decide after the public hearing on July 30.