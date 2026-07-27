State lawmakers ratify a law granting request to change how New Bern city leaders are elected

The North Carolina General Assembly has cleared the way for an overhaul of local elections in New Bern.

State lawmakers ratified a law granting a direct request from the New Bern Board of Aldermen to change how city leaders are elected. The new state law cancels the scheduled 2029 municipal election, effectively giving the mayor and all six aldermen an extra year in office.

The changes shift future city contests to even-numbered years starting in 2030 and eliminate runoff elections in favor of a plurality system.

Supporters say aligning with county and state ballots will save local taxpayers roughly $100,000. However, the initial measure drew scrutiny because the board voted to request the changes just four months after being seated, without ever holding a public hearing.