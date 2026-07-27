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State lawmakers ratify a law granting request to change how New Bern city leaders are elected

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 27, 2026 at 5:57 AM EDT
Visit New Bern

The North Carolina General Assembly has cleared the way for an overhaul of local elections in New Bern.

State lawmakers ratified a law granting a direct request from the New Bern Board of Aldermen to change how city leaders are elected. The new state law cancels the scheduled 2029 municipal election, effectively giving the mayor and all six aldermen an extra year in office.

The changes shift future city contests to even-numbered years starting in 2030 and eliminate runoff elections in favor of a plurality system.

Supporters say aligning with county and state ballots will save local taxpayers roughly $100,000. However, the initial measure drew scrutiny because the board voted to request the changes just four months after being seated, without ever holding a public hearing.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston