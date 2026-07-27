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New poll reveals a disconnect between how North Carolina voters view state leaders versus the federal government

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:17 AM EDT
President Trump's poll numbers are starting to dip at exactly the wrong time. A new NPR/Marist poll finds Trump's approval rating at 39 percent.
Nicholas Kamm
/
AFP/Getty Images

New polling reveals a disconnect between how North Carolina voters view state leaders versus the federal government in Washington.

The latest Economist-YouGov poll shows first-term Democratic Governor Josh Stein holding steady with a solid 44 percent approval rating back home. Only 27 percent disapprove. That positive score stands out despite a heavily frustrated electorate, where nearly half of the state's voters feel North Carolina is moving down the wrong track.

The political outlook gets much darker at the federal level. Nationally, President Donald Trump’s job approval has fallen to 36 percent, with 60 percent of Americans disapproving. Driving that discontent are deep economic anxieties over inflation and high gas prices. Looking ahead to the midterm elections, generic Democrats hold a five-point lead over Republicans.

The survey carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston