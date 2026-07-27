New poll reveals a disconnect between how North Carolina voters view state leaders versus the federal government

New polling reveals a disconnect between how North Carolina voters view state leaders versus the federal government in Washington.

The latest Economist-YouGov poll shows first-term Democratic Governor Josh Stein holding steady with a solid 44 percent approval rating back home. Only 27 percent disapprove. That positive score stands out despite a heavily frustrated electorate, where nearly half of the state's voters feel North Carolina is moving down the wrong track.

The political outlook gets much darker at the federal level. Nationally, President Donald Trump’s job approval has fallen to 36 percent, with 60 percent of Americans disapproving. Driving that discontent are deep economic anxieties over inflation and high gas prices. Looking ahead to the midterm elections, generic Democrats hold a five-point lead over Republicans.

The survey carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.