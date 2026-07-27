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New bill would block commercial red snapper sales whenever federal waters are closed to the public

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:14 AM EDT
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.

Anglers along the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks could soon see a major shift in federal fishing rules.

A new federal bill, the South Atlantic Red Snapper Fair Access Act, would fix what local fishermen call a broken system. Right now, North Carolina recreational anglers are locked into tiny, one- or two-day seasons, while commercial harvesting continues for months.

The bill blocks commercial red snapper sales whenever federal waters are closed to the public. It comes right after a federal court halted a state pilot program that would have given North Carolina anglers more time on the water this summer. Local sportfishing groups say the legislation is vital to protect Eastern North Carolina's coastal tourism and tackle shops.

The bill is now under review by the House Natural Resources Committee.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston