New bill would block commercial red snapper sales whenever federal waters are closed to the public

Anglers along the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks could soon see a major shift in federal fishing rules.

A new federal bill, the South Atlantic Red Snapper Fair Access Act, would fix what local fishermen call a broken system. Right now, North Carolina recreational anglers are locked into tiny, one- or two-day seasons, while commercial harvesting continues for months.

The bill blocks commercial red snapper sales whenever federal waters are closed to the public. It comes right after a federal court halted a state pilot program that would have given North Carolina anglers more time on the water this summer. Local sportfishing groups say the legislation is vital to protect Eastern North Carolina's coastal tourism and tackle shops.

The bill is now under review by the House Natural Resources Committee.