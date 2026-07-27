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NC governor pushing back against plans to build immigration detention facility in Eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers process immigrants at a detention center in Phoenix.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers process immigrants at a detention center in Phoenix.

Governor Josh Stein is forcefully pushing back against federal plans to build a massive immigration detention facility in Eastern North Carolina.

Internal federal documents reveal that Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to turn the shuttered Rivers Correctional Institution in Winton into a 1,400-bed detention center. The move would create one of the largest ICE hubs on the East Coast, sparking immediate protests from civil rights advocates.

In a sharp public response, Governor Stein stated that while violent criminals here illegally should be deported, ICE has a track record of abuse and hasn't earned public trust. Because the facility is privately owned by the GEO Group, federal officials do not need state approval to open it. Local residents remain split, with some protesting the center and others welcoming the promise of 300 rural jobs.

Federal officials have not yet announced an official opening date for the facility.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston