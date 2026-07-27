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Man running 50K a day for 50 days in 50 states stops in Charlotte

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published July 27, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
McDonald and community runners prep at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
McDonald and community runners prep at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A Florida man is trying to run a 50K every day for 50 consecutive days in all 50 states, and on Monday, he ran in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is typically pretty empty at 8:30 on a Monday morning, but Brady McDonald has already been there for two hours. It is day 3 of his 50-state ultramarathon mission to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. McDonald will run a 50K every day for 50 days.

That’s 31 miles a day.

McDonald has been running ultramarathons for three years. After running a 300-mile race and raising $300,000 for Make-A-Wish earlier this year, he decided to raise the stakes.

“Because my purpose was to raise $300,000 for these children, I didn’t quit. And I would’ve if it was just for myself,” McDonald said. “So I learned that if my purpose is bigger, or if our purpose is bigger than ourselves, we’re able to accomplish so much more.”

McDonald’s goal for his 50-state mission is to raise $1 million. That would cover 100 wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

“We’ve all [had] the worst moments of our lives. And somebody helped us get out of that.

“Our goal is to be that random stranger that helps facilitate that wish through Make-A-Wish, so we could give hope while people are living in fear. That’s really what this is about.”

McDonald has 47 states to go. Up next is Georgia.

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Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati